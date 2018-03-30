Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Moved up to second in lineup
Rendon is batting second and playing third base Friday against the Reds.
Rendon batted second on nine occasions for the Nationals last season, but former manager Dusty Baker's old-school lineups saw Rendon bat sixth more often than any other spot (73 times). New manager Dave Martinez appears to be favoring on-base percentage at the top, with Adam Eaton leading off and Rendon batting second. The 27-year-old had the best offensive season of his career last season, hitting .301/.403/.533 with 25 homers in 147 games. If Friday's lineup is a preview of things to come and Rendon sticks in the second spot, expect a shift from RBI to runs, which won't effect his overall fantasy value much. The more significant effect will be an increase in his total number of plate appearances, which should slightly boost all of his counting stats.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Two hits Monday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Ticketed for cleanup spot?•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Comes to terms with Nationals•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Held out Monday with sore foot•
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!