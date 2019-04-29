Nationals' Anthony Rendon: MRI confirms elbow bruise

Manager Dave Martinez said Rendon underwent an MRI on his elbow Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The MRI came back clean, confirming Rendon is simply dealing with a bruised elbow. Still, Martinez noted that a trip to the injured list could still be necessary if the third baseman -- who is out of the lineup Monday for the seventh time in eight games -- isn't ready to rejoin the lineup in the coming days.