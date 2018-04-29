Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Nearing return to lineup

Rendon (toe) was eligible to return Sunday against the Diamondbacks but he isn't in the starting lineup, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon likely wasn't included in Sunday's lineup because the team wanted to see how his toe responded to Saturday's workout. He's eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list and should return to the field in the near future.

