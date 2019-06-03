Nationals' Anthony Rendon: On base four times in win

Rendon went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds.

The third baseman extended his on-base streak to 19 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .368/.494/.691 with four homers, 16 RBI and 20 runs as well as a stunning 17:9 BB:K. Rendon's on pace for his best season yet, as he heads towards free agency at the end of 2019.