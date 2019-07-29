Nationals' Anthony Rendon: On base four times Sunday
Rendon went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
He didn't flash any power, but Rendon still featured prominently in the Nats' 11-run attack. The third baseman is now slashing .333/.424/.548 through 22 games in July with three homers, 11 runs and 18 RBI.
