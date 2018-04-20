Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out for sixth consecutive game

Rendon (toe) is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.

This is the sixth game in a row that Rendon will miss after fouling a ball off his toe a week ago. No word on how soon he'll return to the lineup has emerged, though the extended absence certainly isn't a good sign. Wilmer Difo will man the hot corner once again in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories