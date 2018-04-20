Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out for sixth consecutive game
Rendon (toe) is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
This is the sixth game in a row that Rendon will miss after fouling a ball off his toe a week ago. No word on how soon he'll return to the lineup has emerged, though the extended absence certainly isn't a good sign. Wilmer Difo will man the hot corner once again in his absence.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sits for fifth straight game•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Held out Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out Monday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sits again Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Held out Saturday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Leaves game after fouling pitch off toe•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...