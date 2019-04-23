Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out Tuesday
Rendon (elbow) isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Rockies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rendon has now been out of the starting lineup for three straight days after getting drilled by a pitch on his left elbow in Saturday's contest. Howie Kendricks continues to benefit from Rendon's absence and will again start at the hot corner.
