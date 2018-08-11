Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out with left wrist contusion

Rendon's late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Cubs was due to a left wrist contusion, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon was struck in the wrist by a pitch in Friday's contest but remained in the game. Initial X-rays were negative, but he'll wind up missing at least one game. It's unclear whether the issue is serious enough for him to need more time off.

