Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out yet again Saturday

Rendon (toe) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.

Rendon has now been out for seven straight games after fouling a pitch off his toe eight days ago. The Nationals probably wish they had placed him on the disabled list right away, as he'd be nearly eligible to return, but since DL stints can only be backdated by three days, he'd be out at least a week if the Nationals decide to place him on the DL now. Wilmer Difo will get another start at third base in his place.