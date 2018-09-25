Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Plates four vs. Miami

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Monday's win over Miami.

Rendon plated a pair in the first inning on a double to left field and belted a two-run blast in the fourth to put Washington up by four. He's been on a tear at the dish during the final month of the regular season, batting .360 with five home runs and 21 RBI over 22 games. Rendon has also extended his hitting streak to 10 following a multi-hit game in the series opener.