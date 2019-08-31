Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Plays hero Friday night
Rendon went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a walk and a run scored Friday against the Marlins.
Rendon plated a run in the first inning on a single to center, and he won the game in the bottom of the ninth with a single to left field. The 29-year-old continues to put together a strong 2019 campaign, slashing .333/.412/.619 with 29 home runs and 107 RBI over 119 games.
