Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Plays hero Friday night

Rendon went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a walk and a run scored Friday against the Marlins.

Rendon plated a run in the first inning on a single to center, and he won the game in the bottom of the ninth with a single to left field. The 29-year-old continues to put together a strong 2019 campaign, slashing .333/.412/.619 with 29 home runs and 107 RBI over 119 games.