Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Posts best line since IL return
Rendon went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.
Rendon has recorded five hits through the first two games of the series, with Wednesday's showing representing his best performance at the dish since returning from the injured list May 7. He'll be back in the lineup for the series finale Thursday, slotting in as the Nationals' No. 3 hitter against Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler.
