Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches 90 RBI

Rendon went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Friday night against the Mets.

Rendon knocked home a run in the fourth inning with a triple to right center, and he cranked a two-run homer in the seventh to give his club the lead. He continues to impress this season in Washington, slashing .315/.400/.608 with 25 homers and 90 RBI over 101 contests.