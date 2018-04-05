Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches base four times Thursday
Rendon went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Mets.
Rendon was the only bright spot in an otherwise rough showing for the Nationals, as the third baseman produced half of the team's hits and had a hand in both runs scored. He has now collected a hit in all seven games this season and is slashing .290/.353/.452 through 34 plate appearances.
