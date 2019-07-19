Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches base four times

Rendon went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, one RBI and a walk during Thursday's 13-4 win over the Braves.

Rendon tied pitcher Stephen Strasburg for the most hits in this assault on Atlanta pitching. He smacked a RBI double to center in the third inning and later scored after a hit during an eighth-inning rally. He now has multiple hits in four of his last five games to bring his OPS to 1.014 for the season.