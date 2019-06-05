Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Records another multi-hit game
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and a walk during a 9-5 victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old continued his magnificent season Tuesday, posting his third straight game with multiple hits. With the 7-for-11 stretch to begin June, his season average is up to .335. He also has 32 extra-base hits with 27 walks this season, which has combined to help Rendon post a 1.111 OPS. He also has 11 homers, 40 RBI, 44 runs and one steal in 167 at-bats this season.
