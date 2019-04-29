Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out Monday

Rendon (elbow) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Rendon is set to miss a third straight game -- and his seventh in the last eight contests -- as he continues to nurse a bruised elbow. The issue has reportedly swollen up over the past two days, making a trip to the injured list possible if he doesn't show improvement in the coming days. Howie Kendrick is starting at third base and hitting cleanup in place of Rendon on Monday.