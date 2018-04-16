Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out Monday

Rendon (toe) is out of the lineup for the third straight day Monday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon has been out since fouling a pitch off his toe Friday. His X-rays were negative, which suggests he shouldn't be out long, but he remains out of the lineup. Wilmer Difo will again start at third base in his place.

