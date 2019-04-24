Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out Wednesday
Rendon (elbow) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Rendon is out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to nurse an elbow injury he sustained after getting hit by a pitch over the weekend. The third baseman hit in the cage Tuesday and was apparently available to pinch hit if needed, though he ultimately went unused. With an off day Thursday, Rendon will look to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Pades. Jake Noll is starting at third base and hitting seventh in his place Wednesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Available to pinch hit•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out Monday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Dealing with elbow bruise•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Exits after getting hit by pitch•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...