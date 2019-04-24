Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out Wednesday

Rendon (elbow) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Rendon is out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to nurse an elbow injury he sustained after getting hit by a pitch over the weekend. The third baseman hit in the cage Tuesday and was apparently available to pinch hit if needed, though he ultimately went unused. With an off day Thursday, Rendon will look to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Pades. Jake Noll is starting at third base and hitting seventh in his place Wednesday.