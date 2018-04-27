Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Scheduled for baseball activities Friday

Rendon (toe) is expected to partake in baseball activities Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon was also seen playing catch and testing his left foot before Friday's game, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports. It seems like the star third baseman is progressing well in his rehab program, making it seem like he's relatively close to returning to game action of some sort.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories