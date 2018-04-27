Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Scheduled for baseball activities Friday
Rendon (toe) is expected to partake in baseball activities Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Rendon was also seen playing catch and testing his left foot before Friday's game, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports. It seems like the star third baseman is progressing well in his rehab program, making it seem like he's relatively close to returning to game action of some sort.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Headed to DL•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Available off bench Saturday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out yet again Saturday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out for sixth consecutive game•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sits for fifth straight game•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?