Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Scores twice vs. Braves
Rendon went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's game against Atlanta.
Rendon plated a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly to left field. Following Thursday's series finale, he's recorded back-to-back multi-hit games, going 5-for-8 with two RBI over that stretch. Rendon heads into the weekend series hitting .291 with 16 homers and 58 RBI through 90 contests in 2018.
