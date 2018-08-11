Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Scratched from lineup
Rendon was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Rendon took a pitch off his hand in Friday's game and appeared headed for treatment following the game, which is likely the reason he's been removed from the lineup. Mark Reynolds will come in to play third base.
