Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Set to return Friday
General manager Mike Rizzo said Rendon (elbow) will start Friday against the Padres, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rendon was withheld from the lineup for the last four games with a left elbow bruise, but he is apparently good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 28-year-old was said to be available as a pinch hitter in the last couple games, but ultimately wasn't used. Rendon has been raking to begin the season with a .371/.451/.771 slash line and six home runs in 82 plate appearances.
