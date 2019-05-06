Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Set to return Tuesday
Manager Dave Martinez said Rendon (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, "barring any setbacks," Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Rendon landed on the injured list at the end of April with a bruised elbow, but his stay on the shelf was never expected to be an extended one. He'll look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the IL; through 20 games this season, Rendon owns a .356/.442/.740 slash line with six homers and 18 RBI.
