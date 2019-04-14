Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sets Nats record

Rendon went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

It's the third baseman's 10th straight game with an extra-base hit, setting a new franchise record. The big-league record is 14 games, a mark shared by a couple of Hall of Famers in Chipper Jones and Paul Waner. Rendon is hitting .412 through 13 games with a .922 SLG thanks to eight doubles and six homers.