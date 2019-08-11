Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Singles four times

Rendon went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Rendon didn't improve on his 90 RBI total or his 58 extra-base hits, but the four-hit day bumped his slash line to .320/.404/.607 as he remains one of the most lethal batters of 2019. It was his first four-hit game since June of last season and he's now 12-for-34 (.353) with seven runs scored in August.