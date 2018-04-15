Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sits again Sunday

Rendon (toe) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Rendon will be withheld from the lineup for a second consecutive game after fouling a pitch off his toe Friday. The injury isn't expected to sideline him for long, but the team will exercise caution with its star third baseman in the interim. Wilmer Difo will handle third base duties in his absence.

