Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sits for fifth straight game

Rendon (toe) is out of the lineup yet again Wednesday against the Mets.

Rendon fouled a pitch off his toe Friday and has now missed five straight games. At this point, he's missed half the time that he would have been out if he was placed on the disabled list right away, but since DL stints can only be backdated by three days, he'd have to miss a full week if the Nationals decide to go that route. Washington has an off day Thursday, so it's possible that with one more day of rest he'll be good to go Friday against the Dodgers.