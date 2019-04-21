Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sitting out Sunday

Rendon (elbow) is not starting Sunday against Miami.

Rendon was hit in the elbow by a pitch Saturday but didn't suffer anything worse than a bruise. His elbow remains stiff and swollen, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports, but the Nationals currently aren't expecting him to require a trip to the injured list. He'll get at least one day to rest, with Howie Kendrick starting at third base Sunday.

