Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Skipping All-Star game

Rendon will skip the All-Star Game due to minor hamstring and quadriceps issues, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The injury will have minimal fantasy impact, as Rendon is expected to play Saturday and Sunday. He'll stay home and receive treatment over the break before returning to action at the start of the second half of the season.

