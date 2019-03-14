Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sluggish spring continues
Rendon went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.
The third baseman is just 3-for-23 (.130) so far this spring, but there's little cause for alarm -- Rendon's struck out only once in nine games, and once he gets his timing down at the plate he should be barreling balls and collecting hits in bunches. Rendon has delivered at least 20 homers, 80 RBI and a .270 batting average in each of his four full seasons in the majors, but the 28-year-old could find another gear in 2019 with Bryce Harper gone, and more run-producing responsibility on his shoulders.
