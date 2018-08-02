Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Slugs 16th homer

Rendon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in the 5-3 victory over the Mets.

Rendon extended Washington's lead to three in the third inning after sending a ball over the left-field fence. He's collected a base knock in nine of his last 10 games, going 13-for-42 with three extra-base hits and nine RBI over that stretch. Rendon sits with a .288 average and 53 RBI over 82 games in 2018.