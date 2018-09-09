Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Slugs 19th homer
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in a 6-5 win over the Cubs during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
He's now one homer shy of his third straight 20-HR campaign, and the fourth of his career. Rendon has an impressive .319/.374/.486 slash line in 36 games since the beginning of August as he looks to finish out the season in style.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clutch ninth-inning homer•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three hits in win over Mets•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Held out again Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out with left wrist contusion•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Scratched from lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...