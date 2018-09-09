Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Slugs 19th homer

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in a 6-5 win over the Cubs during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

He's now one homer shy of his third straight 20-HR campaign, and the fourth of his career. Rendon has an impressive .319/.374/.486 slash line in 36 games since the beginning of August as he looks to finish out the season in style.