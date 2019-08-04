Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Slugs 24th homer
Rendon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 18-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.
It's the fourth time in the last nine games Rendon has driven in at least three runs. The 29-year-old is slashing .317/.402/.611 through 96 games this season with 24 homers -- already matching his total from last season, and one short of his career high -- and 84 RBI as he marches towards a career-best campaign, and free agency over the winter.
