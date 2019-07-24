Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Slugs game-winning homer

Rendon went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a 3-2 win over the Rockies during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

His seventh-inning blast proved to be the winning run in the contest. Rendon hadn't gone yard since July 4, but the third baseman has hardly been quiet at the plate, hitting .346 (18-for-52) during his 13-game homer drought. On the season, he's now slashing .316/.400/.610 with 21 home runs and 70 RBI.