Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks 17th homer

Rendon went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Rendon continued his impressive power surge, recording his 20th double in the first inning and ultimately coming around to score. He wasn't done however, as he took Nick Pivetta deep in the sixth frame to record his 17th homer of the season. He has now homered five times in his last 10 games and is hitting .314/.407/.655 across 258 plate appearances.