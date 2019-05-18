Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks seventh homer
Rendon went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Cubs.
Rendon cut Chicago's lead to one in the third inning with a two-run shot to center field, but the Cubs would erupt for 14 runs when all was said and done. The 28-year-old third baseman has now reached safely in four straight, registering four extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Posts best line since IL return•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Ejected in return from IL•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Back from IL•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Could return when first eligible•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Heads to IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...