Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks seventh homer

Rendon went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Cubs.

Rendon cut Chicago's lead to one in the third inning with a two-run shot to center field, but the Cubs would erupt for 14 runs when all was said and done. The 28-year-old third baseman has now reached safely in four straight, registering four extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch.