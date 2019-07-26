Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks three-run homer
Rendon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Thursday against the the Rockies.
Rendon made his lone hit of the day count, as he took Jeff Hoffman deep in fifth inning for his 22nd homer of the campaign. He's continued his performance at the plate, smacking 10 extra-base hits in his last 11 games. For the season, he has an exceptional .314/.398/.613 line across 384 plate appearances.
