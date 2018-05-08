Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks two doubles Monday
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Padres.
With Bryce Harper getting a day off, Rendon moved up to hit third Monday and had his first multi-hit performance since coming off the disabled list. The 27-year-old has quickly shaken off any rust from his toe injury, and he seems headed for a very productive summer.
