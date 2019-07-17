Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks two doubles

Rendon went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. He was also hit by a pitch.

Rendon continued his hit barrage to start the second half and is 7-for-15 with three doubles and three walks through four contests. The 29-year-old has a .312/.397/.614 slash line with 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 64 RBI this season.