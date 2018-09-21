Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks two-run homer
Rendon went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, one run scored and three RBI on Thursday against the Mets.
Rendon took Jason Vargas deep in the fifth inning to record his 22nd home run of the season and third in his past four games. Though the Nationals' offense has taken a step back this season, Rendon continues to exhibit strong individual skills, hitting .304/.369/.522 across 496 at-bats this campaign.
