Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Stays hot Sunday
Rendon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
The 29-year-old is putting together an impressive August, slashing .323/.353/.581 through 15 games with four long balls and 17 RBI. The surge has already given Rendon a new career high with 27 homers, and he's only three RBI short of hitting the century mark in that category for the second time.
