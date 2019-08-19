Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Stays hot Sunday

Rendon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

The 29-year-old is putting together an impressive August, slashing .323/.353/.581 through 15 games with four long balls and 17 RBI. The surge has already given Rendon a new career high with 27 homers, and he's only three RBI short of hitting the century mark in that category for the second time.

