Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Stays hot Tuesday
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Orioles.
Rendon drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and plated a couple more with an RBI double in the seventh. The third baseman hit just .179 through the first 10 games in June but has now collected multi-hit games in four of his last five starts. Rendon is slashing .277/.351/.462 with six homers and 27 on the year. He should see plenty of run-producing opportunities moving forward while hitting behind the likes of Adam Eaton, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper.
