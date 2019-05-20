Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Supplies three-run blast

Rendon went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Sunday in the Nationals' 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Rendon's eighth long ball of the season cut the Nationals' deficit to two runs, but the Chicago bullpen was able to limit the damage the rest of the night to lead the Cubs to a series victory. While the loss drops the Nationals eight games below .500, the team's slumping ways are through no fault of Rendon, who has posted a .928 in his 12 games since returning from the injured list May 7.