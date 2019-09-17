Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Swats 34th homer
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.
His sixth-inning shot tied the score at 2-2, but the Nats couldn't muster any more offense after that. Rendon is slashing .321/.438/.604 through 15 games in September as he tries to keep his team in the wild-card picture, and on the season he's hitting .333 with 34 homers and 119 RBI -- all career highs -- as he steams towards a huge payday in free agency.
