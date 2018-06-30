Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three extra-base hits in Friday's win

Rendon went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's rout of the Phillies.

He was right in the thick of a 17-run, seven-homer explosion from the Nats offense, continuing a hot streak that has seen Rendon slash .400/.433/.782 with eight multi-hit performances, 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, four home runs), 11 RBI and 12 runs over his last 14 games. On the season, the 28-year-old now boasts a .289/.354/.517 slash line with 10 homers, 33 runs and 34 RBI in 60 games.