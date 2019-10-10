Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three extra-base knocks in Game 5

Rendon went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-3 extra-inning win over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Rendon blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning off of Clayton Kershaw to pull the Nationals to within 3-2 and Juan Soto followed with a solo homer of his own to tie the game. Rendon also doubled off LA starter Walker Buehler in the sixth and again off reliever Joe Kelly in the 10th. What an incredible 2019 for Rendon. The impending free agent slashed .319/.412/.598 with a career-high 34 homers and a league-leading 126 RBI during the regular season, and has followed that up by slashing .350/.423/.650 in six postseason games. The Cardinals will have their work cut out for them trying to quiet Rendon's bat in the NLCS.