Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three hits in Tuesday's win

Rendon went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

His bat cooled off a little in late July, and Rendon had a .143/.256/.200 slash line over a 12-game stretch prior to this past weekend's series with the Giants, but he seems to be snapping out of it with six hits in his last four games. Don't be surprised if the 27-year-old catches fire again to close out the regular season.