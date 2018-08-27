Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three hits in win over Mets
Rendon went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Sunday's 15-0 rout of the Mets.
He extended his modest hit streak to six games with the performance. Rendon now boasts a solid .318/.364/.420 slash line through 24 games in August with a homer, a steal, 11 RBI and 11 runs.
