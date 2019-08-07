Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Toe injury downplayed
Manager Dave Martinez said Rendon was okay after exiting the game with a sore right big toe, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rendon was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning and eventually left the contest, but there doesn't appear to be any real concern over the issue. The 29-year-old iced the injury after exiting and will have Thursday's scheduled off day to recover before the Nationals open a three-game series against the Mets on Friday.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Exits with sore toe•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Collects two hits, swipes bag•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Slugs 24th homer•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Crushes grand slam•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: On base four times Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks three-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...