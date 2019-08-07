Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Toe injury downplayed

Manager Dave Martinez said Rendon was okay after exiting the game with a sore right big toe, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning and eventually left the contest, but there doesn't appear to be any real concern over the issue. The 29-year-old iced the injury after exiting and will have Thursday's scheduled off day to recover before the Nationals open a three-game series against the Mets on Friday.